Frank on postponing games, transparency & Southampton
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Southampton on Saturday.
Here is what he had to say:
Four more positive Covid-19 tests were recorded overnight, taking the total to 13 among players and staff.
Frank thinks the next round of Premier League and Carabao Cup matches should be postponed to give clubs a week to manage the situation and he suspects some clubs are more transparent than others in reporting how many positive cases they have.
All players who faced Watford should be available, plus Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock are back.
On if games should be played with no fans, Frank said "there must be some medical advice on that".
Frank said it’s very important the players feel safe and there has been "minor concern" from them but a lot of concern from staff members working closely with them.
On Southampton, Frank said they are a team that are very difficult to face and he likes their "aggressiveness and pressure".
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been "very impressive" in many ways and has given the Saints a clear identity.
On having more time to prepare after the Manchester United postponement, Frank said "a lot of things are still up in the air" but he prefers a week between games.
On the January transfer window, Frank said Brentford "are always open" and are prepared behind the scenes if something should happen and they need to strengthen.