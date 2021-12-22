Can Nketiah be a regular starter for Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup has given Arsenal plenty to think about, according to Pat Nevin.

Nketiah has only played 38 minutes in the Premier League this season and reportedly turned down a new contract, with his current deal ending in the summer.

When asked if Nketiah can be a regular starter for the Gunners, Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "He’s an utterly natural goalscorer and that’s possibly the best thing you can say about a striker.

"He just looks comfortable, he slows down in front of goal, his awareness particularly with the backheel fourth goal in many ways was the epitome of the perfect Arsenal goal.

"It’s hard to do it against Premier League defences and that's maybe the thing. Don't make a decision based on someone who scored a hat-trick against a team that worked hard but from the third tier.

"He’s definitely got a chance to do it and I think Arteta would love to have him as one of his guys up front and benefitting from all the creative players coming from many areas for Arsenal just now."

