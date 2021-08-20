Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea visit Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Blues boss:

Christian Pulisic is out of Sunday’s match because he has tested positive for Covid;

Tuchel is very positive that N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech can be in the squad this weekend;

He doesn’t know if Trevoh Chalobah will sign a new contract but says he could end up playing in midfield;

He has high hopes for Lukaku, joking that he wants the Belgium striker to have 50/60 goals by winter: “We hope he is on the pitch on Sunday and it looks like it”;

The Chelsea manager is hopeful Lukaku will have a big impact on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz;

Speaking about Sunday’s opposition, Tuchel says it is difficult to predict Arsenal’s starting line-up and “they can maybe play the underdog role here because of the complications they had with the Covid situation”.

