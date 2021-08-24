Liverpool v Burnley: In pictures

Liverpool v Burnley: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionAs fans returned to Anfield, a minute's applause was held for Andrew Devine, who died in July and became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disasterPublished24 August 2021, 08:03 BSTUpdated 38 minutes agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionDiogo Jota was the first name on the scoresheet once again, converting a header from Kostas Tsimikas' cross image sourceGetty Imagesimage captionMohamed Salah believed he had scored Liverpool's second of the afternoon, only for it to be chalked off by VAR for being offside image sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBut there was no disallowing Sadio Mane's effort, the Senegal forward putting Liverpool 2-0 upimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionHarvey Elliot, 18, made his first Premier League start against Burnley - and Jurgen Klopp praised the teenager's "sensational talent" after the match