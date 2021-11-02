Leicester v Spartak Moscow: Who makes your Foxes team?

Leicester take on Spartak Moscow in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Brendan Rodgers choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Arsenal - and before visiting Leeds on Sunday - or will he put out his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Foxes team to face Spartak Moscow