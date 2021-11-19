West Ham to play Rapid Vienna behind closed doors

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham’s Europa League group game with Rapid Vienna on Thursday will take place behind closed doors.

A nationwide lockdown was announced in Austria on Friday and, although clubs have been told sports matches can continue, that can only happen without fans present in line with previous lockdowns.

Rapid officials believe the move will cost the club about 1m euros (£840,000).

West Ham had already accepted none of their supporters would be present for the game because of sanctions for poor behaviour in previous matches imposed earlier this week by Uefa.