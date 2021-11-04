BBC Sport

United v City: What does the form show?

*Manchester City lost 5-3 on penalties against West Ham following a 0-0 full-time result in the Carabao Cup fourth round

  • Manchester United have lost seven home matches in all competitions in 2021, their most since 2001 when they also lost seven. They haven’t lost more than seven at home in a single year since 1989 (eight).

  • United have conceded at least once in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions. Only twice have they had a longer run without a home clean sheet in their history – 21 games between April 1958 and March 1959 and 14 between September 1954 and February 1955.

  • Manchester City have failed to score in three of their 10 Premier League games this season, already as many as they had in the whole of 2020-21. However, the Citizens have never failed to score in the 12:30 Saturday kick-off slot since it became a regular fixture in the Premier League in 2016-17 (23 games).