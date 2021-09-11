Southampton v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the Southampton team that salvaged a point at Newcastle before the international break.

Nathan Redmond and Romain Perraud come in for Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters, who both drop to the bench.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Redmond, Armstrong

Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adams, Broja, Tella, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery