Southampton v West Ham: Confirmed team news
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl makes two changes to the Southampton team that salvaged a point at Newcastle before the international break.
Nathan Redmond and Romain Perraud come in for Che Adams and Kyle Walker-Peters, who both drop to the bench.
Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Stephens, Salisu, Perraud, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo, Redmond, Armstrong
Subs: Forster, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Adams, Broja, Tella, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery
West Ham boss David Moyes keeps faith with the side that drew at home to Crystal Palace in their last match.
Recent signings Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral are all among the Hammers’ substitutes.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
Subs: Areola, Zouma, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Kral