Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola had urged his players before the game to use the hurt from losing last season's final to spur them to go one step further this time.

In an astonishing match, they scored three times in each half to take their tally to 17 in the past four games.

Christopher Nkunku's hat-trick means Guardiola will not be entirely satisfied with what he saw, but there were plenty of positives as City's season continues to gather momentum.

Kevin de Bruyne's display was electric and he did not look like a player making his first start of the season. Jack Grealish looked like he belonged on the Champions League stage and continues to thrive in his new surroundings.

And with Phil Foden coming on to make his first appearance for City since the Champions League final defeat, Guardiola's side are looking stronger each game.

Ever the perfectionist, the Spaniard will not be happy with the goals his side conceded and he was at his animated best as he delivered instructions to both Grealish and Riyad Mahrez as his side closed in on victory.