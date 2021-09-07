England manager Gareth Southgate admits we'll have to wait and see what impact Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United will have on Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood, 18, was left out of the England squad for September's World Cup qualifiers and has not featured for the Three Lions since making his senior debut in September 2020.

"The league is full of outstanding players, so the players are used to that level of competition every week, which is fantastic for them," said Southgate.

"We'll just have to see what happens at Manchester United, that's for Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] to decide and manage his squad.

"We’ve always had belief in Greenwood's ability. His performances have always warranted that faith.

"His ability with his feet is so important in the modern game. He has a fantastic range of passing. There's always room in everyone’s game to continue learning."