Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Aston Villa are ticking along nicely and got a great win at Old Trafford last time out. They played well, and stuck at it too - they were so determined, and it paid off.

The opposite was the case for Tottenham in their dismal derby defeat against Arsenal. That was a real worry - if you cannot get yourself motivated for a game like that one, then you have got serious problems.

Nuno Espirito Santo has to improve the mood and morale in his camp, but he also needs to get Harry Kane firing. I think that will happen soon, which is why I am backing Spurs here.

MVP's prediction: Tottenham have not had the greatest time in the past few weeks, but I think we will see a reaction here. 4-0

Find out how Lawro and MVP think the rest of this week's fixtures will go