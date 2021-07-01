New boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a "very pragmatic" manager whose style of football does not tick the box for Tottenham, says ex-England defender Stephen Warnock.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte had both been linked with the job, but Nuno was appointed on Wednesday.

"Does it smell of desperation to get someone in quickly before pre-season? Yes," Warnock told the Daily Euros podcast.

Warnock added that Nuno did an "exceptional" job at previous club Wolves, with whom he won the Championship and finished seventh in the Premier League.

