England boss Gareth Southgate says he is the ideal man to help Bukayo Saka deal with the racist abuse he suffered after missing a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

Arsenal's Saka, along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, were all racially abused on social media after they missed spot-kicks in the shootout at Wembley on 11 July.

Speaking before England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary in Budapest on Thursday, Southgate said: "He knows the love we have for him and he has seen the external love.

"He has had football with his club and I was at Brentford to see the incredible reception he received from the Brentford fans.

"He knows where I am [and] we have been in touch over the summer.

"There is nobody better placed to help him than me, frankly. But he just wants to get on with his football. He doesn’t want to be treated differently or necessarily go back over things.

"He is a young player with so many fabulous things ahead of him.

"It’s for us to help him to continue that journey."

