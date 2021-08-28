Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Jurgen Klopp has decided to make three changes to the Liverpool side that beat Burnley at Anfield last weekend.

Fabinho returns after a family bereavement, Andrew Robertson is back in defence and Roberto Firmino starts as Diogo Joto drops to the bench.

Liverpool Xl: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliot.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas.