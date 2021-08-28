Liverpool v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Jurgen Klopp has decided to make three changes to the Liverpool side that beat Burnley at Anfield last weekend.
Fabinho returns after a family bereavement, Andrew Robertson is back in defence and Roberto Firmino starts as Diogo Joto drops to the bench.
Liverpool Xl: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Elliot.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Keita, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Minamino, Tsimikas.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes just one adjustment after the 2-0 away win over Arsenal.
N'Golo Kante comes into the midfield for Croat Mateo Kovacic.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Lukaku, Mount, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Silva, Kovacic, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech.