Transfer news: Trio linked with Spanish teenager
- Published
Barcelona are ready to sell Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 18, amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external
Olivier Giroud, 34, is set to choose AC Milan when his Stamford Bridge contract with expires. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external
Fiorentina are interested in signing the Blues' French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26, on loan this summer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external