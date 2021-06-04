Barcelona are ready to sell Spanish midfielder Ilaix Moriba, 18, amid interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish), external

Olivier Giroud, 34, is set to choose AC Milan when his Stamford Bridge contract with expires. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Fiorentina are interested in signing the Blues' French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26, on loan this summer. (Fabrizio Romano on Twitter), external

Read more transfer news in Friday's full gossip column