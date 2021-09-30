Potter says goodbye to Seagulls goalkeeping coach
Goalkeeping coach and former Seagulls player Casper Ankergren is leaving Brighton after 11 years, and manager Graham Potter says he will be missed by everyone at the club.
🎥 ‘Everybody here just loves him’. #bhafc head coach Graham Potter pays tribute to Casper Ankergren 👏👏👇 pic.twitter.com/XQFsMGBuG2— BBC Radio Sussex Sport (@BBCSussexSport) September 30, 2021
