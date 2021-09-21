Man Utd 'should keep' utility man Lingard

Manchester United should keep midfielder Jesse Lingard as a key squad player, says former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

Lingard came off the bench on 73 minutes to score the winner for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at West Ham on Sunday.

Lingard, who was on loan at West Ham from January until the end of last season, has now scored twice in four appearances for United this term.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I think there is a future there for him, it depends on where he wants to play.

"Is he happy to be a utility man? I think he is a great squad player to have at Manchester United because he can play so many positions.

"Will he ever be number one at Manchester United? I don't think so. You have Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

"But look at Darren Fletcher, he played loads of games for Manchester United. He would probably never be number one but you knew you could trust him.

"I still believe Manchester United should keep Jesse Lingard and he can be a valuable member of the squad."

Hear more from Richards from 1'23'19 on the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds