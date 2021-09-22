Watford v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats
Watford have won five of their 12 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (drawn four, lost three) – they have beaten no other side more in the competition. Indeed, their 19 points against the Magpies is more than the Hornets have earned against any other opponent in the Premier League.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just one of their past nine away league games against Watford (drawn four, lost four), while they have never won a top-flight match at Vicarage Road before (drawn five, lost five).
Newcastle have failed to win any of their five Premier League games this season (drawn two, lost three). They could become the first team to fail to win any of their first six on as many as six different occasions in the competition, previously doing so in 1999-00, 2003-04, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19.