Watford v Newcastle: Head-to-head stats

Watford have won five of their 12 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (drawn four, lost three) – they have beaten no other side more in the competition. Indeed, their 19 points against the Magpies is more than the Hornets have earned against any other opponent in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have won just one of their past nine away league games against Watford (drawn four, lost four), while they have never won a top-flight match at Vicarage Road before (drawn five, lost five).