Wolves v Liverpool: Head-to-head stats

Wolves have won just one of their 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L11), winning 1-0 at Anfield in December 2010. They’ve lost their past nine against the Reds in the competition by an aggregate score of 20-2.

Liverpool haven’t lost any of their past eight away league games against Wolves (W5 D3), with their last league defeat at Molineux coming back in August 1981 (0-1).