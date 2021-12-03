Conte on Kane, Rodon role & Lloris future
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before his side host Norwich on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
There are no new injury concerns in the squad - but Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso remain out;
Conte has faith that Harry Kane will find his goalscoring touch in the league again: "I’m sure he is going to have a good performance in the same way he had against Brentford. I’m very pleased with the way he is playing. I know the striker wants to score and we want to give him many chances to score and we are on the right path";
On whether Romero's injury gives Joe Rodon a chance, Conte said: "The first thing I try to do is to find the right position for every single player. For the characteristics in my head I see Joe behind Eric Dier. I think this is his position";
Conte says Hugo Lloris, who is out of contract in the summer, is "an important player for Tottenham". He added: "Hugo is the captain of this team and France, we are talking about a top keeper. He knows very well we have to try to do our best. Me as a coach and Hugo as a keeper."