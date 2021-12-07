RB Leipzig v Man City: The key stats

Manchester City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 in the opening match of their Champions League campaign. It was the third time City have scored at least six goals in a Champions League match, all three times under Pep Guardiola.

Christopher Nkunku scored a hat-trick for RB Leipzig in that nine-goal thriller, the fourth time a player from the losing side has done so in the Champions League.

It was also the first time RB Leipzig had conceded six goals in any competition.

Manchester City have won 13 of their past 14 Champions League matches against German opposition, and each of their last nine. They drew one match in that period against Borussia Monchengladbach.