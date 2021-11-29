Everton v Liverpool: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton host Merseyside rivals Liverpool in this season's first round of midweek Premier League fixtures on Wednesday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI as he tries to arrest a poor run of form?

You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign.

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Toffees team to face Liverpool