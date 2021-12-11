Chelsea 3-2 Leeds: Bielsa reaction

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa told BBC Match of the Day: "It was a game we deserved to draw and we lost it when it was finishing. That increases the disappointment."

On the two penalties his side conceded, he added: "What the the referee decided was fine.

"It is very difficult to make a team like Chelsea play worse. It is also very difficult to attack a team like this. In a way we managed to achieve both things. We could attack and we managed to make them not play as well as they can do."

On frustrations between some of the players at the end of the match: "The emotional weight of the game was very big, it was a beautiful game full of emotions. Sometimes when that happens the passion goes overboard. I thought it was all within the limits that are tolerable."