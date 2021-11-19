We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Brighton doing compared with this point last season?

The Seagulls finished 16th last term and things are looking much better this time round, with seven more points than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Brighton as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Graham Potter's side will finish higher or lower than in 2020-21?

