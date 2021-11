Newcastle are targeting three Manchester United players in January - Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, England midfielder Jesse Lingard and English goalkeeper Dean Henderson. (Mirror), external

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing United full-back Diogo Dalot in January, a player he bought during his time at Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - via Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Sevilla are tracking United's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 34, who has made just two Premier League starts this season. (Mirror), external

