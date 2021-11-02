Burnley 3-1 Brentford: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Chris Wood gave Burnley an early lead when he smashed the ball from the edge of the penalty area, past the reach of Brentford keeper Alvaro Fernandez and into the net with just four minutes playedPublished41 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The Clarets doubled their lead after 30 minutes with Matt Lowton heading home Charlie Taylor's cross Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Maxwel Cornet sealed the deal with a third for Burnley, finding the top-right corner of the Brentford goal from the edge of the box. It was his fourth goal in five Premier League appearances for Burnley this season.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The 3-1 win marked Sean Dyche's ninth year in charge of the Clarets, but more importantly it was their first Premier League victory of the season. Burnley remain three points adrift of safety.