Solskjaer on Pogba and Liverpool reaction

In responding to questions about reports he has had a bust-up with midfielder Paul Pogba in the aftermath of Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, Solskjaer said the club "can't accept when lies are being made up", adding "all the opinions and reports are fine but don't make lies about players or me";

United's players have "gone into the trenches" this week after widespread criticism, with Solskjaer adding the club will always get through "with courage, togetherness and self-belief";

In analysing his sides' capitulation against Liverpool, Solskjaer used boxer Tyson Fury as an analogy: "We had a chance, we conceded a goal and we wanted to sort it out and went a bit too open, too frantic against a good team. You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down a couple of times. It is remarkable how calm and composed he is when the count gets to six, seven, eight and he gets up and he’s ready to go again";

Solskjaer says he has had a brief chat with Sir Alex Ferguson following Sunday's defeat, adding: "I've had to deal with setbacks, there's probably been two or three crises at least since I became the manager here. One thing I can say is that I'll always give it a good shot and fight back".

