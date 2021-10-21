Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is open to a move to Newcastle United when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The France international, 24, joined the Catalan club in a £117m deal in 2017. (Goal), external

Newcastle held an interview with former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca over Zoom on Wednesday as the 48-year-old Portuguese emerges as a leading candidate to replace Steve Bruce. (Daily Mail), external

Fonseca was first approached by representatives of Newcastle's new owners in the summer and they have now reopened talks with him. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Magpies' new owners have not made a final decision, though, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre, Rangers' Steven Gerrard and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still being considered. (Guardian), external

Meanwhile, Newcastle are interested in signing 24-year-old England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

