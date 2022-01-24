Leicester 1-1 Brighton: Pick of the stats

Leicester remain unbeaten at home to Brighton in the Premier League (W3 D2), with their only top-flight defeat at home to the Seagulls coming back in December 1980.

Following defeat by Spurs and a draw here, Leicester have failed to win consecutive Premier League games in which they scored the opening goal for the first time since January 2020 (1-2 v Southampton and Burnley).

Meanwhile, Brighton have only lost one of their 11 away games in the Premier League this season (W3 D7), a joint-low alongside Manchester City.

Leicester’s opener after 45 minutes and 26 seconds was the quickest goal scored in the second half of a Premier League game since February 2020, when Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted at 45:24 against Everton.