Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

If there's anything that cures the ails of Chelsea Football Club, it's a fixture against Tottenham. Following Sunday's win, Chelsea have now won as many games against Spurs in the past three weeks as they have Premier League games since the start of December. Indeed, Tottenham have only won once in the league at Stamford Bridge in 30 years. One almost feels sorry for them - but we don't...

The scoring was opened with one of the most outstanding strikes seen at the Bridge - well, ever. Hakim Ziyech's shot curled so much from outside the post that there was a good half-second's delay between the hush and the din that followed when the ball nestled in the top corner. And for the first time since the 3-0 win at Leicester in November, Chelsea added another for a 2-0 cushion to put the game to bed. Thiago Silva is the frontrunner for player of the year by some margin.

While Thomas Tuchel's switch to four at the back - something he has tried a couple of times - bore fruit, it wasn't until Ziyech's goal that the Blues took total control, and were able to retain quality possession higher up the pitch for the first time since the 4-0 victory over Juventus. For all Marcos Alonso's positive attributes, it's no coincidence that was the game in which Ben Chilwell suffered his season-ending injury.

Attentions now turn to the end of the transfer window. A deal is potentially in the works for Barcelona's out-of-favour forward Ousmane Dembele, although where he would fit in with seven other first-team attackers on the books remains to be seen. Attempts to retrieve on-loan left-back Emerson from Lyon seem to have stalled. A very quiet deadline day is a possibility.

Who should the Blues bring in before the window closes? Have your say