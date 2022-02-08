Steven Gerrard has suggested the winter break came at the wrong time for his side following their victory over Everton.

The Aston Villa boss bemoaned the number of interruptions they have had to deal with this season, with it being the "second or third time" after a positive result.

Asked if it was a welcome hiatus for the Villans, he said: "Quite the opposite in all honesty, because as a team, as a squad, we felt we were in a real good place going into the Everton game.

"We put in a good, strong performance and the feeling was good. I think when you feel like that you want the games coming thick and fast.

"You want to try to build momentum and kick on. It's the second or third time we have had a result like that and there's been a bit of an interruption - whether it be Covid or an international break."

However, it was not all negativity from Gerrard, who said long-term absentee Leon Bailey is now nearer to fitness.

"The only advantage from the break is that we've had the chance to get Leon Bailey a little closer to the squad. He's a really important player here," said Gerrard.

"He's only days away from being named in a squad - tomorrow will come too soon. You try to look at the pros and cons."