Lawro's FA Cup predictions: Leicester v Watford
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on BBC Radio 1 DJ and Leeds United fan Danny Howard in the FA Cup third round predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Leicester have not kicked on in the way most people expected them to since winning last season's FA Cup, but they will still see off Watford, who are in a mess. I don't think Hornets boss Claudio Ranieri will have much to smile about on his latest return to King Power Stadium.
Danny's prediction: 2-0
I can't see any surprises happening with Leicester and Watford.
