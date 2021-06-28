Kalvin Phillips says to play every minute for England is "an honour".

The Leeds midfielder is the only outfield player to have featured throughout all England's games at Euro 2020.

"If I thought about it nine months ago, or even before that, that I was going to play as much as I have for England, especially in a tournament, I wouldn't have believed it," Phillips said as the squad prepare for their last-16 tie against Germany on Tuesday.

"The fact that I'm here now and I actually am doing it is testament to myself and the manager and coaching staff as well.

"I know that he trusts me a lot. To play in games likes this and to play every minute is an honour for me."

Listen to more build-up to England's tie with Germany from 26'15 in the Daily Euros podcast