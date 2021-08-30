'Composed' Antonio picked out by Garth
West Ham drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace on Saturday - and another fine individual display by Michail Antonio earned the Hammers forward a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week.
Michail Antonio: I have never thought this lad was particularly gifted, but I don't think I've seen many players with his enthusiasm for the game or desire. Antonio is playing the football of his life.
He was impressive against Newcastle, brilliant against Leicester and even better against Crystal Palace. The composure he showed in order to lay on Pablo Fornals' goal was sheer class.
Antonio scored what can only be described as a typical Michail Antonio goal, but the assist for Fornals required thought and a willingness to put the team first. Now that's a bit special.