Michail Antonio: I have never thought this lad was particularly gifted, but I don't think I've seen many players with his enthusiasm for the game or desire. Antonio is playing the football of his life.

He was impressive against Newcastle, brilliant against Leicester and even better against Crystal Palace. The composure he showed in order to lay on Pablo Fornals' goal was sheer class.

Antonio scored what can only be described as a typical Michail Antonio goal, but the assist for Fornals required thought and a willingness to put the team first. Now that's a bit special.

