Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa paid tribute to the immense effort and togetherness his team displayed to earn a fifth home draw against a Premier League 'big six' side.

He could not mask the value he placed on his players’ desire to keep the balance of Sunday's game somewhere in the middle of the scales as Manchester United tried to impose their will.

Leeds showed all the rigour and backbone required in a game against such big rivals and had control for longer periods than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was prepared to concede afterwards.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk was my man of the match as he relentlessly snuffed out the best the visitors had to offer around the edge of the box - but any of the Whites back four could stake a claim for that award.

I felt it was a seminal moment for Bielsa watching his team mature into one that will eventually be able to dominate rather than contain those traditionally battling for honours.

