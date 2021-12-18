Leeds v Arsenal - confirmed team news
- Published
Leeds' team virtually picks itself with eight senior players missing through injury or suspension.
Jamie Shackleton, Diego Llorente and Daniel James are the latest to drop out with injuries picked up in the midweek thrashing at Manchester City, while Junior Firpo is suspended.
German defender Robin Koch makes his first appearance since the opening day of the season after recovering from a pelvic injury.
Cody Drameh, making his first Premier League start, Joe Gelhardt, and Mateusz Klich also come into the side.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Ayling, Koch, Klich, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Gelhardt.
Subs: Klaesson, Bate, Summerville, Greenwood, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Kenneh, Gray.
Arsenal are unchanged from the midweek win over West Ham, though goalkeeper Bernd Leno is fit to return to the bench.
Emile Smith Rowe also remains among the substitutes despite scoring off the bench against the Hammers.
There is no space in the squad for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang following a disciplinary breach.
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka,Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Lacazette.
Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Holding, Soares, Pepe, Nuno Tavares, Chambers, Elneny, Nketiah.