BBC Sport

Brighton 2-1 Leicester: Fantasy football top performers

Published

Brighton clinched a 2-1 win against Leicester at the Amex in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were split between both sets of players:

  • Danny Welbeck (3)

  • Jamie Vardy (2)

  • Neal Maupay (1)

So which Brighton and Leicester players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds