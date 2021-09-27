Arsenal have "done a complete 360" and are "going in a completely different direction" after their 3-1 north London derby win over Tottenham, says former Crystal Palace and Watford midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

After losing their first three Premier League games without scoring a goal, the Gunners have won their next three to move into the top half of the table.

"Arsenal looked all over the shop in their first three games, albeit with some injuries and players not available," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"With the greatest of respect to Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Saed Kolasinac, probably four of their back five wouldn’t have started if everybody was available, so getting bodies back there was a big factor.

"For Ben White, having Gabriel there is very important. [White] is a good footballer but he needs help and leadership next to him and I think you’ll see him improve as time goes on.

"Getting Thomas Partey back in midfield was massive too, alongside Granit Xhaka. They played with an energy and enthusiasm, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe brilliant at interchanging.

"I've always said let’s judge Mikel Arteta and Arsenal once they get some players back. There's still a lot of work to do but certainly the performance against Spurs was a big step in the right direction."

