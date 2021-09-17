Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Leeds

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Neither of these teams have won yet, but it is Newcastle I worry about more.

I look at the way Leeds are playing and think results will turn around for them soon, but that is not the case for Newcastle.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is already under pressure and that is only going to increase if things go badly for them on Friday night. Being without their best striker, Callum Wilson, who is still injured, is not going to help.

Aqib's prediction: If there are goals in it for Newcastle, there are probably going to be goals for Leeds too - but I think having 50,000 fans at St James' Park will make the difference. 2-1

Shaun's prediction: I wrote down 2-1 to Leeds but I'm going to change my mind and go with a draw, because Newcastle are at home. I can see Leeds going ahead, and that will make Newcastle push on. 2-2

