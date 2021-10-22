West Ham 3–0 Genk: The pick of the stats
West Ham are only the second English side to win each of their first three group games in a single Europa League campaign without conceding, after Tottenham in 2013-14. The last team from any nation to do so won the competition (Sevilla in 2019-20).
Genk have lost all three of their away matches against English opponents in European competition, previously losing 5-0 against Chelsea in the Champions League in 2011-12 and 2-1 against Liverpool in the same competition in 2019-20.
West Ham have beaten Belgian opposition in European competition for the second time in their history, with the previous victory coming away to Ghent in the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964-65.