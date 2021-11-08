Ainsley Maitland-Niles says he is focusing on the future at Arsenal and has moved on from a summer of speculation that saw him linked with a move away from Emirates Stadium.

The England international posted on social media to express his desire to leave in search of first-team football when a rumoured move to Everton failed to materialised late in the summer transfer window.

However, speaking after impressing from the start in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Watford, Maitland-Niles says he has put those events behind him.

"That's all in the past now,” said the 24-year-old.

"I am just thinking about the future and what's ahead of me. It was great to be out there, getting my minutes, and hopefully there is more to come."