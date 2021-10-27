Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

There is plenty of mutual admiration and respect between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester. Both have suffered tragedies, both are upwardly mobile and both play attractive football.

Brighton may see the Foxes' recent success as one for them to emulate. It shows how far you can go with a good infrastructure, good owners and a good manager.

Unlike Leicester, though, the Seagulls have yet to win either the FA Cup or League Cup - in fact the furthest they have gone was the quarter-finals over 40 years ago.

However, despite the depth of Brendon Rodgers’ squad, Graham Potter will be aware of potential fragility. Early in the season and even against Brentford last weekend, they struggled at times defensively and Potter’s fringe players will be well motivated.

They have a point to prove and a chance to secure more football if they reach the last eight. I expect an open, flowing game with goals at both ends but it’s tough to know who will come out on top.