Tottenham v Leeds: Head-to-head stats
This is the 100th meeting in all competitions between Tottenham and Leeds, with the London side winning 37 to Leeds’ 33 of the first 99 games (drawn 29).
Leeds United have lost their past four away Premier League matches against Tottenham, last winning there in February 2001 with goals from Ian Harte and Lee Bowyer in a 2-1 victory at White Hart Lane.
Meanwhile, Leeds, who were 2-1 winners at Fulham in March, are looking to record consecutive away league wins in London for the first time since April 2008, when they beat Leyton Orient and Millwall as a League One side under Gary McAllister.