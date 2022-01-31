Frank Lampard has finally been confirmed as the new Everton manager but is it a good appointment for the club?

Here are some of your views:

Geoff: Personally I welcome Frank Lampard, he's hungry to prove himself and will attract players to Everton. I'd love to see Dele Alli at Goodison - class player who's lost his mojo a bit Frank and could give it him back.

Don: What's the old saying? "If they are good enough, they are old enough". Let's start playing some of our very good youngsters - Dobbin, Branthwaite, Simms, to name just a few. Stop panic buying. I think Lampard will do just that, great appointment.

Shaun: Happy for Frank, definitely big Duncan to stay with him. Let’s get out of this mess that previous managers have got us into. Rafa should never have been appointed. Let’s get behind the new manager and get some wins, the next four games are massive, we need to take maximum points.

