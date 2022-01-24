BBC Sport

Southampton 1-1 Man City: Pick of the stats

  • Southampton have avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with Manchester City in a single season for the first time since 2002-03, while these two sides have drawn both games in a single season in the competition for the first time since 1994-95.

  • Manchester City have conceded first in 14 Premier League matches against Southampton, only going on to win on one occasion – 2-1 at Etihad Stadium in November 2019 (D6 L7).

  • Saints are unbeaten in their past eight consecutive Premier League home games (W3 D5), their longest such run since October 2016 (nine games, W6 D3).

  • Kevin de Bruyne has assisted in all four of his away starts for City against Southampton in the Premier League (5 assists in total) – no player has registered more assists in the competition at St Mary’s for an away side.

  • Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters scored his first Premier League goal on his 68th appearance in the competition (12 for Tottenham and 56 for Southampton).