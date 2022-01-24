Mike Parkin, From the Rookery End podcast, external

Here we go again.

After Watford’s almost impossibly bad performance against Norwich on Friday night, it comes as no surprise to us that Claudio Ranieri has left the club, but the question we’re all asking now is: where do we go from here?

As yet, there is no indication as to who the new head coach might be, but whoever it is will have a job on their hands. The team looked bereft of confidence and ideas in that dreadful defeat and the new man will be inheriting a squad all too used to losing - and losing badly.

There is also the question of the longer term. If head coaches are being dismissed at this rate, surely those doing the hiring need to take a look at the job they are doing?

If they were making smart appointments, then this constant churn shouldn’t be necessary.

Tell us what you think about what's going on at Vicarage Road