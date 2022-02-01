Newcastle "need stablity before starting to dream", according to former defender Sylvain Distin.

Eddie Howe opted for Premier League experience with the deadline day signings of Dan Burn and Matt Targett and Distin believes this was a sensible decision.

"Possibly people were a bit disappointed because of the financial power Newcastle have," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "But their position in the league meant it would always be difficult to attract big names.

"For now, these are two solid signings who are both very reliable. Don't expect magic from them but Newcastle need stability before starting to dream."

Distin also believes Howe has the tactical nous to get the Magpies out of relegation trouble.

"I think he will keep them up," he said. "His demands are really high and he's done it before."

How are you feeling about Newcastle as the transfer window closes? Let us know here