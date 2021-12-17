Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Manchester City seem to have found it tricky at St James' Park in recent years for various reasons and they have not yet taken Newcastle apart there the way they have demolished most teams at one time or another under Pep Guardiola.

This time, I think they will find it a lot easier. City showed against Leeds what kind of form they are in, while Newcastle go into the game after successive defeats at Leicester and Liverpool.

I think the Magpies will end the week with another loss, and will just be hoping they don't do more serious damage to their goal difference.

Femi's prediction: 1-3

TJ's prediction: 0-4

