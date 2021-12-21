Pickford lands spot in Garth's team of the week

Jordan Pickford (Chelsea v Everton, 16 December): The only reason Everton left Stamford Bridge with a point was because of Pickford.

He seems less erratic since his successful England campaign last summer and appears to have reduced the number of mistakes he was inclined to make from time to time.

I was never a big fan of Pickford, but I must say he has become a calmer and, with it, a better goalkeeper of late. I hope I haven't jinxed him.

Read what else Garth had to say about Pickford, plus find out who else made his team of the week