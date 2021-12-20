Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had argued pre-match this game should not have gone ahead - and the quality of football on show would certainly have justified that decision - after revealing his side were without several players because of positive Covid-19 tests.

Tuchel was entitled to feel aggrieved given six other fixtures were postponed in the Premier League this weekend.

However, while the coronavirus situation will not have helped, Tuchel was still able to name a decent side which should have offered more than the lacklustre performance they produced.

Wolves, the lowest scorers in the Premier League at home, struggled to trouble Edouard Mendy but the result was more damaging for Chelsea, who have now won just one of their past four league games and slip further behind Manchester City.

Wolves remain eighth but move level on 25 points with seventh-placed Tottenham.